Unseasonably warm: More like September than December!

Sunshine and high clouds this afternoon with readings in the lower 70s. That’s more in line with what’s expected in late September versus early December. There’ll be a little bit of a breeze as well and the statewide burning ban holds in place, as no rain will fall today.

Mostly clear skies with temps in the 50s this evening will only fall back to the 40s overnight, well above average for this time of the year.

Friday and Saturday will also bring unseasonably warm temperatures, both by day and at night. Afternoon readings will make a run back into the unseasonably warm 70s on both days. Charlotte’s record high temperature of 75° set in 1998 will definitely be challenged on Friday! Overnight lows will be mild as well, mainly in the 40s.

The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning. As expected, following one of the driest Novembers on record in Charlotte – less than one inch of rain – much of the WBTV viewing area is now classified as in Severe Drought. There’s not much hope of a big, soaking rain coming any time soon, so with warm and dry weather (generally) in the forecast through the short-term period, the situation may worsen.

Following North Carolina's driest November since 1931 - with a statewide average of just 3/4 of an inch of rain - #drought has expanded. 3 months ago, drought-free conditions existed across most of the Carolinas, not so today. Nov rain: CLT .98", HKY: .35" #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/KTlggac6VD — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 2, 2021

We’re in desperate need of rain, and a series of weak cool fronts will move across the Carolinas over the weekend and early next week, knocking our high temperatures back closer back to the lower 60s by Sunday, but that’s about it. Rain chances look to hold near zero – outside a small chance in the mountains – through the weekend. There’s a small – 20% chance - for a few spotty showers around the area Monday, with perhaps the best rain chance coming Tuesday night into Wednesday next week. Keep your fingers crossed!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

