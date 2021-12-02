Trees of Hope event begins Thursday in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Trees of Hope is back at Atrium Health Ballpark for the second year in a row. During the four day event, the community will enjoy a beautifully decorated Atrium Health Ballpark while viewing over 150 Christmas trees decorated by families, businesses, and community organizations.

Each tree holds a deeper meaning; each tree represents a different charitable organization in our community and through the joy of giving attendees of the event can make a contribution to their favorite trees.

Admission will be $10 per person but, you will receive 5 tickets good for $1 each which can be used to make a contribution to the participating trees. Admission is free for children 12 and under with a contribution to the Kannapolis YMCA’s Empty Stocking Fund upon arrival at the festival, which goes to benefit local families in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties.

Trees of Hope Hours:

Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 - 5pm-10pm

Friday, December 3rd, 2021 - 5pm-10pm

Saturday, December 4th, 2021 - 12pm-10pm

Sunday, December 5th, 2021 - 12pm-8pm

