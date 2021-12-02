NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Trees of Hope event begins Thursday in Kannapolis

During the four day event, the community will enjoy a beautifully decorated Atrium Health...
During the four day event, the community will enjoy a beautifully decorated Atrium Health Ballpark while viewing over 150 Christmas trees decorated by families, businesses, and community organizations.(Kannapolis Cannon Ballers)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Trees of Hope is back at Atrium Health Ballpark for the second year in a row. During the four day event, the community will enjoy a beautifully decorated Atrium Health Ballpark while viewing over 150 Christmas trees decorated by families, businesses, and community organizations.

Each tree holds a deeper meaning; each tree represents a different charitable organization in our community and through the joy of giving attendees of the event can make a contribution to their favorite trees.

Admission will be $10 per person but, you will receive 5 tickets good for $1 each which can be used to make a contribution to the participating trees. Admission is free for children 12 and under with a contribution to the Kannapolis YMCA’s Empty Stocking Fund upon arrival at the festival, which goes to benefit local families in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties.

Trees of Hope Hours:

Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 - 5pm-10pm

Friday, December 3rd, 2021 - 5pm-10pm

Saturday, December 4th, 2021 - 12pm-10pm

Sunday, December 5th, 2021 - 12pm-8pm

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 22, police claim Denee Rawls willingly left her home on Robur Court; however, her...
Boyfriend charged with murder of missing 21-year-old woman in Charlotte
MARY ROSEBOROUGH MUGSHOT
Chester County mom charged with fatally shooting 6-year-old son
James Harold Smith
Gaston County police identify homicide victim found in 1979
Epicentre, Charlotte’s once hot spot for night life in uptown, is expected to be foreclosed on...
Out of ‘triage mode’: Timeline updated for foreclosure of uptown Charlotte Epicentre
Mary Amelia Rosborough, 31, of Chester, was arrested Thursday after her son died of a gunshot...
Deputies: SC mom charged in child’s death had been deer hunting on Thanksgiving

Latest News

The victim met someone on Snapchat who later demanded money from him.
Salisbury police warn of nude picture extortion scam
Vice President Kamala Harris briefs French and American reporters at the Intercontinental Paris...
Traffic delays expected during Vice President Harris’ Charlotte visit
Many N.C. schools’ COVID-19 testing programs are just getting started.
NC schools slow in starting COVID-19 testing, despite millions in federal funding
This grant money goes directly into the acquisition of these properties and easements, which...
State trust funds award Three Rivers Land Trust $9.7 million to protect 5,381 acres