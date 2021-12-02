NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

State trust funds award Three Rivers Land Trust $9.7 million to protect 5,381 acres

The trust fund properties will protect local family farms in Cabarrus, Stanly, Iredell, Davidson, and Davie Counties.
This grant money goes directly into the acquisition of these properties and easements, which...
This grant money goes directly into the acquisition of these properties and easements, which will protect them in perpetuity.(Three Rivers Land Trust)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has announced recent funding in the amount of $9,755,298 to protect 5,381 acres of natural areas and family farms across their 15-county footprint. Funding was awarded to TRLT by the North Carolina Land and Water Fund (NCLWF) and the North Carolina Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund (ADFPTF).

This was a record increase in funding from previous years thanks to the generous allocation from the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Cooper.

Through the North Carolina Land and Water Fund (NCLWF), administered by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, $6,449,917 has been awarded to TRLT to protect 11 properties, totaling 2,701 acres. The NCLWF properties will protect vital natural areas on High Rock Lake in Davidson County, Drowning Creek and the Deep River in Moore County, the Little River and Barnes Creek in Montgomery County, the Rocky River in Cabarrus County, and one tract in Stanly County.

Additionally, $3,305,381 has been awarded to protect 8 family farms in TRLT’s footprint, totaling 2,682 acres, through the North Carolina Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund (ADFPTF), administered by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. The ADFPTF properties will protect local family farms in Cabarrus, Stanly, Iredell, Davidson, and Davie Counties. These farms primarily produce beef cattle and row crops. Several of these farms are part of larger phased projects with an opportunity to protect even more acreage with these landowners in the future. This farmland funding is one piece of the puzzle, as the ADFPTF pays for a percentage of the conservation easement purchase and TRLT will be applying to the USDA for the remaining funds needed to complete these projects early next year.

“This is a landmark year for conservation in North Carolina,” stated Executive Director Travis Morehead. “We submitted our best projects for consideration. Thanks to a generous allocation by the Governor and General Assembly, both the NCLWF and ADFPTF were able to fund these important local conservation projects.”

“Three Rivers Land Trust is thrilled to have been awarded these funds. This funding will make it possible to work with great landowners to protect these special natural areas and family farms across our region,” stated Associate Director Crystal Cockman. “Many of these projects have been on our radar for a number of years, and thankfully this year the funds are there to assist with the protection of all these incredible lands.”

This grant money goes directly into the acquisition of these properties and easements, which will protect them in perpetuity. Operational and administrative expenses are funded by donations

from members of TRLT. For every dollar donated towards operational funding, TRLT staff has been able to leverage $13 into local project funds.

This year, Three Rivers has refocused efforts on local farmland conservation through the creation of the Farmland Fund, partially funded by their current year-end campaign, “Save the Farm”. To support Three Rivers Land Trust’s local conservation efforts, please visit trlt.org.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in our conservation mission, please contact Crystal Cockman, Associate Director of Three Rivers Land Trust at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 22, police claim Denee Rawls willingly left her home on Robur Court; however, her...
Boyfriend charged with murder of missing 21-year-old woman in Charlotte
MARY ROSEBOROUGH MUGSHOT
Chester County mom charged with fatally shooting 6-year-old son
James Harold Smith
Gaston County police identify homicide victim found in 1979
Epicentre, Charlotte’s once hot spot for night life in uptown, is expected to be foreclosed on...
Out of ‘triage mode’: Timeline updated for foreclosure of uptown Charlotte Epicentre
Mary Amelia Rosborough, 31, of Chester, was arrested Thursday after her son died of a gunshot...
Deputies: SC mom charged in child’s death had been deer hunting on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris briefs French and American reporters at the Intercontinental Paris...
Vice President Harris to spotlight infrastructure bill during Charlotte visit
NC schools slow in starting COVID-19 testing, despite millions in federal funding
NC schools slow in starting COVID-19 testing, despite millions in federal funding
Vice President Harris to visit Charlotte Thursday to promote infrastructure bill
Vice President Harris to spotlight infrastructure bill during Charlotte visit
The Paper Skyscraper giftshop in south Charlotte is about to enter some of its busiest days,...
Charlotte business owner sees impacts of inflation, supply chain issues as holiday shopping ramps up