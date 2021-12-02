NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury police warn of nude picture extortion scam

Online girlfriend demanded money after victim sent pic
The victim met someone on Snapchat who later demanded money from him.
The victim met someone on Snapchat who later demanded money from him.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department said simply “don’t send anything out that you don’t want others to see.” That warning comes after a man paid money to try and keep someone from sending a nude picture out to his friends and family.

According to the report, the man notified police on November 29, saying that he was being extorted by someone that he met on the Snapchat social media site.

The man said that he had been communicating with a woman and that the woman had sent him a nude picture of herself. He responded by sending her a nude picture. The woman’s next response was to tell the victim that unless he sent money to her, she would distribute the picture to his friends and family.

The man initially complied by making payments through the Zelle digital payment network, but then called police to report the crime.

Desantis said this is not the first such reported received by police.

“Don’t send anything out that you wouldn’t want others to see,” DeSantis said. “If you put it out there, it’s out there. People have ways to get around the security online.”

Desantis says this is an active investigation.

