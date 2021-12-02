Person killed in shooting in east Charlotte, police investigating homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in east Charlotte.

Medic says they responded to the shooting on Lawyers Road where one person was pronounced dead.

Police said they are investigating the deadly shooting as a homicide.

No other information was provided.

Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.