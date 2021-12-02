NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Person of interest in SC woman’s disappearance extradited back to Pageland

Emanuel Bedford was listed as a person of interest in the disappearance of Deidre Reid, who was reported missing from Pageland, S.C. in early September.
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford(WRDW)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 189 words with a read time of approximately 56 seconds.

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) – The person of interest in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre Annette Reid is now in the custody of South Carolina authorities.

Officials with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Emanuel Bedford was extradited from Georgia back to Pageland.

Bedford was listed as a person of interest in the disappearance of Reid, who was reported missing from Pageland, S.C. in early September.

Officials say arrest warrants were obtained for Bedford by the Pageland Police Department on Oct. 8 for grand larceny and obstructing justice. He was taken into custody by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Monday, Oct. 11.

Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Her family last heard from her the same day and she was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte.

Related: ‘Hard, stressful’: Kids, family of missing mother plea for answers month after disappearance

She was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718. The car had a New York Giants tag on the front.

Family members say Reid was taking Bedford to the bus station. They also say he never got on a bus.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 22, police claim Denee Rawls willingly left her home on Robur Court; however, her...
Boyfriend charged with murder of missing 21-year-old woman in Charlotte
MARY ROSEBOROUGH MUGSHOT
Chester County mom charged with fatally shooting 6-year-old son
James Harold Smith
Gaston County police identify homicide victim found in 1979
Epicentre, Charlotte’s once hot spot for night life in uptown, is expected to be foreclosed on...
Out of ‘triage mode’: Timeline updated for foreclosure of uptown Charlotte Epicentre
Mary Amelia Rosborough, 31, of Chester, was arrested Thursday after her son died of a gunshot...
Deputies: SC mom charged in child’s death had been deer hunting on Thanksgiving

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Vice President Kamala Harris departs Air Force Two after arriving in Charlotte Thursday morning.
WATCH: Vice President Harris in Charlotte to promote infrastructure law
Jasmine L. A. Moore.
Chesterfield missing woman’s remains recovered over one year later
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak