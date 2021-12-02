Nonprofit helps children aging out of foster care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The most fundamental thing any of us would want is a forever family.

Adrianna told WBTV Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas that she is wishing for a supportive, loving family.

Eric Thomas: “Sounds like family is pretty important to you, so let’s talk about your future, and when you think about a forever family. What kind of family would be good for Adrianna?”

Adrianna: “A supportive one, a very honest, supporting, love no matter what relationship.”

There are a lot of kids still waiting to be adopted.

Here in North Carolina, in 2019, more than 17,000 children were in foster care, and that number is going up.

It’s up 24 percent since 2013.

And while that alone is sad to hear, there is another part to this story that is also really troubling.

Every year, nationwide, 25,000 of those in foster care will make that transition from childhood to adulthood when they turn 18 years old.

Are the financial supports cut off in that?

“You know, if you had a foster family, or if you were in a group home and you were getting some of that state aid that just stops,” said Donna Reed, Founder and Executive Director of Home4Me. “That stops unless they have decided that they’re going to keep that young person in their home.”

Home4Me is a non-profit that helps these now young adults who often suddenly find themselves on their own. They’ve aged out of the system.

Here’s why this is important to talk about:

Within four years of aging out:

70% will be on government assistance.

50% will be unemployed.

50% will experience homelessness.

25% will not finish high school.

And fewer than 12% will ever earn a college degree.

There are state and local programs designed to help.

And in October, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina announced a partnership with the non-profit Open Table.

Blue Cross will provide funding for programs in Raleigh and Winston Salem to help in that transition from foster care.

The hope is to take it state-wide in about three years. But advocates like Reed say more needs to be done.

Reed told On Your Side Tonight’s Jamie Boll that more people need to be talking about this issue, and more importantly, they need to be doing something about it.

Donna Reed: “They need to be prepared to be on their own, and just think about that for an 18-year-old. How many do you know can actually be prepared in society today to be on their own financially in every other way?”

Jamie Boll: “What’s the cost of not doing these things?”

Reed: “You’re talking about the life of a human being that did not ask to be in the situation they were in. Someone was unable to take care of them and society should be able to. The cost is they’re going to prison. There’s high rates of pregnancy, molestation, human trafficking, drugs, hopelessness. There is a major cost that can all be diverted by doing something for them instead of doing nothing. And it can be done.”

Boll: “We talked about this, what two years ago? I suppose it was something like that and has there been any progress on any level other from Raleigh or anywhere else?”

Reed: “I believe there has been some progress. They’re talking about it now.” “You can look at the color of my hair and see that I’ve got some age on me. I was raised in foster care. Something should be done by now. Something should be done, especially when you have organizations and people that have solutions.”

Boll: “How can folks get involved in your organization? What’s the best thing they can do to help you?”

Reed: “The best thing they can do is to, if they donate, then we will make sure these young people have what they need. The website is home4me.org.”

“We have the program, ‘Leg up on Life.’ LEG stands for leadership, entrepreneurship and grooming. Life stands for living skills, innovative choices, financial literacy, educational paths. We’re making sure they’re on the right path. They all have a mentor and we’re making sure that these young people are OK and that.”

“They know we are here for them.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.