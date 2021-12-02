Gun found in student’s possession at Garinger High School in Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (WBTV) – A student was found with a gun on campus at a Charlotte high school Thursday morning, officials said.

According to a message for parents, the weapon was found in the student’s possession at Garinger High School.

“Law enforcement was on scene to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff,” the message from Garinger High Assistant Principal Tomeka Barbour.

The message said appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against anyone in violation of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ policy that prohibits weapons on campus. It was not immediately known if the student would face charges.

At least 17 guns have been found on multiple CMS campuses since Aug. 26.

Earlier this week, a gun was found in a backpack following a fight at Harding University High School.

That fight prompted a lockdown and ended with two minors being charged for their involvement.

