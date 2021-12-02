NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell defense attacks actor accuser’s account

In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, listens as a witness using the...
In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, listens as a witness using the pseudonym "Jane" testifies during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. The woman testified that she had repeated sexual contact with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she 14 and that Maxwell was there when it happened.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The defense at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is trying to cast doubt on a key accuser’s allegation that the British socialite helped financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually the woman for years, starting when she was 14.

A lawyer confronted the witness on Wednesday with FBI documents the defense says show she’s made inconsistent statements about Maxwell’s participation in the abuse.

She responded by disputing the accuracy of the papers.

The 59-year-old Maxwell pleaded not guilty to charges that prosecutors say show that she and Epstein were “partners in crime.”

The defense has countered by claiming she’s being made a scapegoat for Epstein.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 22, police claim Denee Rawls willingly left her home on Robur Court; however, her...
Boyfriend charged with murder of missing 21-year-old woman in Charlotte
Mary Amelia Rosborough, 31, of Chester, was arrested Thursday after her son died of a gunshot...
Deputies: SC mom charged in child’s death had been deer hunting on Thanksgiving
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,...
Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down as Secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services
MARY ROSEBOROUGH MUGSHOT
Chester County mom charged with fatally shooting 6-year-old son
Columbus Washington
Man arrested after one killed, two injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting

Latest News

FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold former DOJ official in contempt
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at...
Man testifies Smollett recruited him, brother to fake attack
Buildings in Charlotte's Uptown
The future of uptown Charlotte and the Epicentre
The decorating started back in 1956 and the town is celebrating the 66th year.
Christmas Town USA shines this year after COVID kept many visitors away