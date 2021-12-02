First Alert: Spring-like temperatures in early December

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings more sunshine and afternoon readings in the lower 70s, more in line with what’s expected in late September versus early December.

Unseasonably warm weather!

No rain in the forecast – for now

Rain chances may increase next week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

There’ll be a little bit of a breeze as well and the statewide burning ban holds in place, as no rain will fall today.

Mostly clear skies with temps in the 50s this evening will only fall back to the 40s overnight, well above average for this time of the year.

Friday and Saturday will also bring unseasonably warm temperatures, both by day and at night. Afternoon readings will make a run back into the unseasonably warm 70s both days. Charlotte’s record high temperature of 75° set in 1998 will definitely be challenged on Friday! Overnight lows will be mild as well, mainly in the 40s.

I'm still forecasting a record-breaking high temperatures in #CLT Friday afternoon. Unseasonably warm 70s are expected across the @WBTV_News area - outside of the mountains - Today/Friday/Saturday before - slightly - cooler air arrives Sunday (low 60s). #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/w8QQRVzy8n — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 2, 2021

We’re in desperate need of rain, and a series of weak cool fronts will move across the Carolinas over the weekend and early next week, knocking our high temperatures back closer back to the lower 60s by Sunday, but that’s about it.

Rain chances look to hold near zero – outside a small chance in the mountains – through the weekend. There’s a small – 20% chance - for a few spotty showers around the area Monday, with perhaps the best rain chance coming Tuesday night into Wednesday next week. Keep your fingers crossed!

Hope you have a great day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.