Charlotte business owner speaks about impact of inflation, supply chain issues as holiday shopping ramps up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Paper Skyscraper giftshop in south Charlotte is about to enter some of its busiest days, according to shop co-owner Bill Godwin. Godwin and his wife have run the East Blvd. business for years. He said Wednesday marked the shop’s 32nd year in business. The store features a wide variety of unique items including books, candles, and wall canvases.

“We have a little bit of everything for everybody and so people come here and they knock off their entire list for the season from everything from coworkers to their weird uncle,” said Godwin in an interview with WBTV Wednesday evening.

For many businesses, the Thanksgiving holiday weekend marks one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year. According to the National Retail Federation, there were more shoppers in U.S. stores during the 2021 Thanksgiving weekend than the 2020 Thanksgiving weekend. However, there were less online shoppers in 2021.

Godwin said his shop normally does more business in the days after the Thanksgiving weekend.

“The doorbuster stuff where people are fighting over TVs, that’s not us. That’s a Best Buy, Target kind of thing and we’re a much more unique store with a lot more things that you’re not gonna see in those kinds of places,” explained Godwin.

While Paper Skyscraper is full of all sorts of unique items, Godwin admits he’s had to deal with some of the same supply chain delays and inflation costs that other businesses across the country have had to manage.

“It’s across the board. It’s everything from Christmas ornaments to candles and paper goods as well,” said Godwin when asked about inflation.

He said he’s had to raise prices on items in the store because of inflation.

Shoppers in Paper Skyscraper Wednesday night said they witnessed the impact of inflation.

“You notice it a little bit especially with like the gas prices,” said Charlotte resident Jameson Donnell.

Zach Margolis, another Charlotte resident, said he too had noticed inflation in Charlotte.

“It’s been something that’s hit my weekly paycheck. Groceries for example are more expensive,” said Margolis.

Kelly Brabec, a shopper in Paper Skyscraper Wednesday night, said she has tried to avoid supply chain delays when shopping.

“I try to do as little online as possible because of a) supply chain issues and b) it’s better if I can buy locally and support local businesses,” said Brabec.

Godwin said he and his colleagues have tried to anticipate any issues they might encounter ahead of the holiday season.

“We have pretty much everything that we ordered. There’s a few lines that we’re still missing and some stuff still straggling in, but for the most part we’re good to go,” said the store co-owner.

Godwin said Paper Skyscraper has officially been in business 32 years as of Wednesday.

