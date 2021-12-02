Charlotte Angels helps families with foster children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a way to help not just a child, but the family supporting them.

There are some really great families out there who foster children.

But any child in any family requires a lot of time and energy. And that’s where Charlotte Angels come in.

Foster families are paired with volunteers who spend quality time with all of them.

It could be sharing a meal, playing games, or just having a conversation.

They’re there to support the child and the family.

Right now, there’s a lot of need. They could really use your help.

“I always say you could think of it as being the extra auntie or uncle that comes in with a pizza on Friday night, and we come in and just try to love on the family,” said Jacqui Bryant, Executive Director of Charlotte Angels. “And in fact, one of our programs is called “Love Box.”

So what is “Love Box?”

“Love Box” is when volunteers in the community join and get matched to a family,” Bryant said. “They find out different things like we’ll ask, ‘What’s your favorite toilet tissue, what’s your favorite ice cream.’ They’ll put together they curate a box every month, and they bring that over. And they also spend some time. The most important part of our program is to do some relationship building. So, make sure that the family has support. Mom might say, ‘Hey, I want to go read a book,’ and the volunteers there with the kids, they make a pizza, they make some cookies, or they might all go out to the park and do something together. So, it’s a neat program.”

On Your Side Tonight’s Jamie Boll: “It really is an awesome program. Because I think people can assume once you know a child is matched up with foster parents, and then the story that got it from there, right? That’s not the case. I mean, there’s a lot of support needed, isn’t there? How stressful can it be sometimes? And how can you fill those gaps?”

Bryant: “Well, as a former foster parent, I remember thinking that I wish there was something like this when I was fostering because you are going from therapy appointments to visits with biological parents and all kinds of things in between.”

“So, kids come back home, and they might be a little agitated, sometimes things like therapy or school or whatever, can get them off. They’re off their game. So we like to come in and help support the family. If we support the parents, that we know that they can hang in there for the long haul and that they’re going to support the kids.”

Brittany and Keith Griffin felt that calling.

They started volunteering with the Love Box program earlier this year.

Jamie Boll: “What was it like the first time you walked into a house?”

Griffins: “So COVID kind of made thin unique. So, it was a little different for us. We were like, ‘Let’s go into this person’s home, let’s love them, give them date night, do all these things.’ But sometimes you deal with families who have children who have health issues and stuff so we wanted to be as respectful as we could. I do remember one of the bigger things we did for our family, the kids were gone and the family was gone so we just hid Easter eggs around their property, hid some goodies, made a gift basket that sort of thing made them dinner and dessert and left it as a surprise.”

“And just to hear the joy in their voices and in the text messages in response to what we did made it all truly worth it all the times waiting and through the difficulty of COVID. “There is literally need if you walk out our door, especially here in the US and in our foster care system.”

It’s why Charlotte Angels need your help this giving season.

Bryant: “Our biggest need is we have families on our waitlist. We’ve got about 15 families who would love to be connected to Love box leaders, but we need a case manager.”

“So that is part of our funding, going to a case manager, but we also need volunteers. So, we always need volunteers. We always need volunteers for Love Box or Data Dream. They could sign up for either one of those, and I always say these children are in our community. And so, you know what, you might not be called to foster.”

“But you might say, “Hey, I can deliver a pizza or I can drop off a box. I can do something. I think everybody can do something.”

For more information on Charlotte Angels, and their mission, visit this website.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.