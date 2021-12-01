Update: Woman charged with kidnapping man after deputies say she set fire to her house

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a woman set her Enochville house on fire, then kidnapped a man staying with her at gunpoint.

The fire was reported on Monday morning just after 5:00 a.m. at 2208 Woodcrest Drive. Firefighters said the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Fire companies from Enochville, Kannapolis, and several other departments in Cabarrus and Rowan responded.

As firefighters were trying to save the house, police in Kannapolis got a call from a man saying that he had been kidnapped at gunpoint by the woman who lived at the burning house. The man was calling from the QT station on Lane Street, investigators said.

The man told police that he was doing work on the home occupied by Julie Bass Gourley, 45. He said Gourley was letting him stay at the house while the work was being done, but pointed out that he and Gourley did not have a romantic relationship.

The man told police that he was sleeping in the house when he was awakened by smoke alarms. He got up and walked through the living room and noticed the couch was on fire. According to the report, he then said he saw Gourley pointing a gun at him. Gourley forced the man into a Toyota Tundra truck, and told him to drive around. She eventually told the man to go to QT so that she could get cigarettes. The man went inside the store and called 911.

Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office later located Gourley. They say she had a Taurus 9mm handgun in the truck. Gourley was charged with one felony count of second degree kidnapping, but more charges are likely, according to deputies. Gourley was jailed under $10,000 bond and has a court date on Wednesday.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the home was significantly damaged. The Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that their investigators said the fire was set.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.