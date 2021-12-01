Two attempt to break into ATM in bank parking lot in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for two men who attempted to break into an ATM from the parking lot of a bank.

Police said that just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers saw a suspicious car in the parking lot of the BB&T/SunTrust Bank on N. Center Street in Hickory.

As officers approached, two slender males wearing black jackets, pants and toboggans ran from the parking lot, leaving a champagne-colored 1999 Ford F250 truck that had been reported stolen from Elkin, N.C.

Police said they had connected a logging chain to the bank ATM before they were stopped.

Anyone with information about this attempted breaking and entering to an ATM should contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

