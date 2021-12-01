Town of Spencer to hold several major events this week

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer is set to hold several major events over the next few days. The grand opening of the new Town Hall, a German Winterfest, and 5K run are among the activities that will be drawing folks to Spencer.

On Friday, December 3, there will be an open house and ribbon cutting at the new Town Hall at 3:00 p.m. A special salute to Veterans takes place at 5:00 p.m., followed by a Wounded Warrior Cookie collection at 6:00 p.m., and the Christmas tree lighting at 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, December 4, the “Freeze Your Buns” 5K takes place at 2:00 p.m. The event is named in honor of local running and cycling legend David Freeze. That event is followed by the Salisbury Dance Academy performing at 3:00 p.m., Decorate A Sweater Cookie takes place at 4:00 p.m., Create A Sweater at 5:00 p.m., the musical group Middleshire will perform at 6:00 p.m., and there will be an Ugly Sweater Contest at 7:00 p.m.

Events continue on Friday, December 10, with the Build A Gingerbread House class at 5:00 p.m., Middleshire performing at 6:00 p.m., and a Christmas Movie Revue at 7:00 p.m. featuring Piedmont Players Theatre on stage at Market Square to bring Christmas movies to life.

The schedule on Saturday, December 11 includes the Nebulux Music School on stage at 2:00 p.m., Make A Christmas Lantern at 3:00 p.m., Phoenix Readers at 3:00 p.m., To The Pointe Dance Company performing at 4:00 p.m., the Doo Dah Kid’s Parade at 5:00 p.m., the music group Divide by Four performs at 6:00 p.m., and Christmas carols and The Night Before Christmas reading by Dr. Karl Hales at 7:00 p.m.

At Santa’s Haus on December 4, 10, and 11, local professional photographer Jacqui Watson will be on hand to capture the magic of each child’s interaction with Santa. Her photos will be available for purchase online.

Activities for children are scheduled throughout the Festival, including Creative maker workshops, Storytime tent, Pictures with Santa, and even a Kids parade.

Watch local dance groups perform on stage in Market Square, or participate in physical activities and games at the giant bounce house and game tent.

All events are free and take place at 460 S. Salisbury Avenue in Spencer. Learn more here.

