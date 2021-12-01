NC DHHS Flu
Temperatures and fire risk are both high!

First Alert Weather: Highs are not only going to be above average - we could break a record on Friday
By Leigh Brock
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highs are not only going to be above average - we could break a record on Friday.

This is what we are tracking:

  • 70s in December
  • The drought continues
  • NC burning ban

Leigh Brock's Wednesday evening forecast
Leigh Brock's Wednesday evening forecast(WBTV)

High pressure hangs on for a while longer. As long as it stays in place, our rain chances will remain low.

The rain chance stands at zero from now through the weekend. Temperatures are still the big story. Highs will be in the low 70s on Thursday. We will be in the mid-70s on Friday.

The old record high is 75° and we are aiming for 76°.

The weekend will still be warm.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s.

A cold front will move through and bring a cool-down for Sunday. It won’t be a huge change though. Highs will still be above average when we are in the low 60s on Sunday.

Next week brings the best chance for rain we have had in a while.

Still, it isn’t a slam dunk.

There’s a 20% chance for showers on Monday and a 40% chance on Wednesday. Hopefully, that will pan out, but we all know a lot can change in a week’s time. Either way, temperatures will be closer to average in the upper 50s.

In the meantime, the North Carolina burning ban remains in place until further notice.

Enjoy your evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

