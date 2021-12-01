Snow Joe in Rowan County to hold hiring event

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Snow Joe in Rowan County is hosting a special hiring event on Thursday.

The event is happening from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center, 1923 S. Main St. in Salisbury.

The company is interviewing for the following positions:

1st Shift Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.$14/hr for entry-level jobs; pay varies based on position and experience

• Forklift operators

• Shipping clerk (requires computer experience)

• Warehouse associates

2nd Shift Monday – Friday 4:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.$15 /hr for entry-level jobs; pay varies based on position and experience

• Warehouse associates

• Production line leads

• Forklift operators

Call 704-638-6434 for more information. To learn more about the company, visit the web site.

