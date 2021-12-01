NC DHHS Flu
Program available to help low-income groups pay energy bills

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP, here in Mecklenburg County opens its applications Wednesday.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The warm-up in the forecast this week might mean people aren’t thinking about those winter heating bills.

However, for some, it’s a real challenge to keep up with the rising costs. Now, there is a program that can help those most vulnerable.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP, here in Mecklenburg County opens its applications Wednesday.

It’s federal money to help low-income households with heating bills. A component of this program is people don’t have to be behind on their energy bills to get the one-time payment. For those who qualify, the county will pay a one-time payment between $300 to $500 directly to a resident’s utility company.

Starting Wednesday, the program is open to those over the age of 60 or those who are disabled and get services through the Division of Aging. Households must meet the following criteria:

  • At least one eligible U.S. resident or legal citizen
  • Be responsible for the heating cost
  • Income at or below 130% of the federal poverty limit

For example, a single person needs to make less than $12,880 a year. For a family of four, that number is less than $26,500 a year.

To apply for energy assistance:

  • Visit AllAccess.MeckNC.gov to apply for benefits, submit documents for existing cases and more.
  • Visit https://epass.nc.gov/ to apply online.
  • Mail completed application to 301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211.
  • Email completed application to Energy-CIP-LIEAP@MecklenburgCountyNC.gov.
  • Call the DSS call center at (704) 336-3000 to complete a telephone application. An energy representative will contact the applicant to begin the interview process.
  • Drop off a completed application or walk-in to apply at either DSS location: Wallace Kuralt Center, 301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211, or Community Resource Center, 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 1000, Building A, Charlotte, NC 28208

In addition, there is a state program to help people pay their water bills.

This is also for certain low-income groups, but for those whose water has been cut off or is about to be, they can apply online.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

