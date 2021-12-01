NC DHHS Flu
Panthers lose starting CB Donte Jackson for the season

By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have lost starting cornerback Donte Jackson for the remainder of the season to a groin injury.

Jackson has been placed on injured reserve. It has yet to be determined if Jackson will need surgery.

Jackson was injured in Carolina’s 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

His 12 interceptions over the past four seasons are the most of any player selected in the 2018 NFL draft class.

The news on Jackson comes one day after the Panthers announced that running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

