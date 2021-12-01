NC DHHS Flu
Marion FD responding to wildfire on Pogue Mountain

Pogue Mountain Wildfire
Pogue Mountain Wildfire(Marion FD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARION, N.C. (WBTV) - The Marion Fire Department is responding to a large wildfire on Pogue Mountain in McDowell County.

According to their Facebook page, the fire is in very rugged terrain with difficult access. It is highly visible from 226 south and I-40. Multiple crews are on scene.

On Monday, the North Carolina Forest Service issued a ban on all open burning and canceled all burning permits statewide until further notice due to the still ongoing wildfire on Pilot Mountain, and one in Watauga County this weekend that was 100 percent contained.

The Pilot Mountain wildfire had burned more than 1,000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

