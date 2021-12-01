NC DHHS Flu
Large wildfire on Pogue Mountain in McDowell County burns nearly 50 acres, officials say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARION, N.C. (WBTV) - The Marion Fire Department responded to a large wildfire on Pogue Mountain in McDowell County on Tuesday.

According to their Facebook page, the fire is in very rugged terrain with difficult access. It is highly visible from 226 south and I-40. Multiple crews were on the scene.

Officials said that crews worked through the evening to control the fire and are continuing work Wednesday to extinguish it.

North Carolina Forest Service officials estimate that as of Wednesday morning, roughly 50 acres have burned. According to crews on scene, no structures are threatened as of Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the fire, officials said. They added there is still no information about how the fire started.

On Monday, the North Carolina Forest Service issued a ban on all open burning and canceled all burning permits statewide until further notice due to the still ongoing wildfire on Pilot Mountain, and one in Watauga County this weekend that was 100 percent contained.

The Pilot Mountain wildfire had burned more than 1,000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

The BBB says the holiday season has ramped up the number of online shopping scams.
BBB warns of the ’12 Scams of Christmas’ during holiday season
Epicentre, Charlotte’s once hot spot for night life in uptown, is expected to be foreclosed on...
Out of ‘triage mode’: Timeline updated for foreclosure of uptown Charlotte Epicentre
