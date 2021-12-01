Kermit Blount out as Johnson C. Smith football coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, Johnson C. Smith announced they were parting ways with head football coach Kermit Blount.

“We appreciate Coach Blount’s contributions to Johnson C. Smith University’s football program since he became head coach in 2015,” said Director of Athletics Stephen Joyner Sr in a press release provided by the school. “We believe this is a good time to bring in new leadership and a coaching staff with a fresh approach to building our football program.”

Blount spent 6 seasons as the head man, but never had a winning season.

This past season, the Golden Bulls went 1-7 and 1-5 in CIAA play.

His best seasons came in his first year in 2015 and in 2019 when the Golden Bulls went 4-6.

In JCSU’s big rivalry with Livingstone, he went 3-3 in the Commemorative Classic.

A national search has begun to find Blount’s replacement.

