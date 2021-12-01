NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kermit Blount out as Johnson C. Smith football coach

On Tuesday, Johnson C. Smith announced they were parting ways with head football coach Kermit...
On Tuesday, Johnson C. Smith announced they were parting ways with head football coach Kermit Blount.
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, Johnson C. Smith announced they were parting ways with head football coach Kermit Blount.

“We appreciate Coach Blount’s contributions to Johnson C. Smith University’s football program since he became head coach in 2015,” said Director of Athletics Stephen Joyner Sr in a press release provided by the school. “We believe this is a good time to bring in new leadership and a coaching staff with a fresh approach to building our football program.”

Blount spent 6 seasons as the head man, but never had a winning season.

This past season, the Golden Bulls went 1-7 and 1-5 in CIAA play.

His best seasons came in his first year in 2015 and in 2019 when the Golden Bulls went 4-6.

In JCSU’s big rivalry with Livingstone, he went 3-3 in the Commemorative Classic.

A national search has begun to find Blount’s replacement.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Amelia Rosborough, 31, of Chester, was arrested Thursday after her son died of a gunshot...
Deputies: SC mom charged in child’s death had been deer hunting on Thanksgiving
On Nov. 22, police claim Denee Rawls willingly left her home on Robur Court; however, her...
Boyfriend charged with murder of missing 21-year-old woman in Charlotte
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,...
Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down as Secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services
Columbus Washington
Man arrested after one killed, two injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Hyunjung Lee had a career night, and the Davidson Wildcats beat cross-county rival Charlotte...
Davidson rolls by rival Charlotte, win Battle of the Hornets’ Nest
On Tuesday, Johnson C. Smith announced they were parting ways with head football coach Kermit...
Kermit Blount out as Johnson C. Smith football coach
Hyunjung Lee had a career night, and the Davidson Wildcats beat cross-county rival Charlotte...
Davidson at Charlotte
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is out the remainder of the 2021 season after...
Panthers lose starting CB Donte Jackson for the season