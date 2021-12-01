Job Alert: UPS to hire more than 300 seasonal employees in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Looking for a job?

UPS is continuing to more than 300 seasonal employees in the Charlotte area to support the annual increase in package volume ahead of the holidays.

Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees, following the company’s announcement in September.

With hiring needs at an all-time high nationwide, UPS commissioned the 2021 Peak Hiring Survey which includes the following reasons for taking a temporary job:

Nearly a third said they wanted to get ahead or catch up on household bills/expenses

30% pointed to holiday expenses coming up as their prime motivator

More than a quarter take on a seasonal position to create an emergency savings fund or to gain experience and build up their resume

UPS continues to hire package handlers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers.

If interested in a seasonal job with UPS, applicants should apply at jobs-ups.com.

