Honeywell opens new global headquarters in uptown Charlotte

This comes three years after the company announced it would move its global headquarters from New Jersey.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a day three years in the making.

Charlotte’s newest Fortune 500 company officially opened its new headquarters Wednesday.

Honeywell has a brand-new building in uptown. It’s located on Mint Street by Bank of America.

Company officials joined North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and others to officially open Honeywell’s headquarters.

It is a big deal for the Queen City, as Honeywell plans to employ about 750 people in the uptown Charlotte building.

This comes three years after the company announced it would move its global headquarters from New Jersey. They broke ground a year later on the building.

Honeywell is one of several major companies to choose Charlotte in the past couple of years. The technology company’s products range from airplane cockpit systems to oil refineries to security systems for hospitals.

The firm said it would move its headquarters from New Jersey to Charlotte, lured by more than $87 million in incentives from the state, county and city.

It follows other major employers - most recently Lowe’s, Truist, Ally, and Credit Karma - in recognizing the Queen City as a technology hub.

Employers find the Queen City offers the perfect balance when it comes to cost and quality of living, and a recruiter’s dream with the University of Charlotte just a stone’s throw away.

Honeywell’s CEO Darius Adamczyk and the governor credit not only the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, UNC Charlotte, and the city’s technology hub as drivers of the move, but also the “kind of people” in North Carolina and in Charlotte.

“Darius will tell you it’s the people,” Gov. Cooper said. “Not only trained educationally and technically, but character, determination, sense of community. That’s the mind of people you find here in North Carolina.”

The governor also praised the company for their role in mass vaccination sites, saying they have set an example in business and in the COVID-19 pandemic.

