Gov. Cooper to help open Honeywell’s Charlotte headquarters

This comes three years after the company announced it would move its global headquarters from New Jersey.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a day three years in the making.

Charlotte’s newest Fortune 500 company will officially open its new headquarters Wednesday.

Honeywell has a brand-new building in uptown. It’s located on Mint Street by Bank of America.

Company officials will join North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and others to officially open Honeywell’s headquarters.

This comes three years after the company announced it would move its global headquarters from New Jersey. They broke ground a year later on the building.

Honeywell is one of several major companies to choose Charlotte in the past couple of years. The technology company’s products range from airplane cockpit systems to oil refineries to security systems for hospitals.

The firm said it would move its headquarters from New Jersey to Charlotte, lured by more than $87 million in incentives from the state, county and city.

Related: Honeywell will move into new tower in rapidly changing part of uptown Charlotte

It follows other major employers - most recently Lowe’s, Truist, Ally, and Credit Karma - in recognizing the Queen City as a technology hub.

Employers find the Queen City offers the perfect balance when it comes to cost and quality of living, and a recruiter’s dream with the University of Charlotte just a stone’s throw away.

Honeywell plans to employ about 750 people. WBTV will be there in uptown at 11 a.m. Wednesday for the opening.

