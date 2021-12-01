Gaston County police identify homicide victim found in 1979

This article has 299 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 29 seconds.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – After more than 40 years, a Gaston County homicide victim has been identified.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers received a call on Oct. 6, 1979, that a body had been found in the woods off of Horseshoe Bend Beach Road, which is located in the northeastern part of the county.

Police said the body had been in the area for some time before being located.

“At that point in time, there was no identification and no way to identify the body,” according to Gaston County police. “All investigators knew was the victim was believed to be a male who was approximately 30 to 60 years old.”

The department’s criminal investigations unit reviewed the case in 2020. Detectives worked with NamUs to process DNA from the skeletal remains that were collected in 1979.

According to law enforcement, NamUs utilized the Florida Institute of Forensic Anthropology and Applied Science at the University of South Florida to create a DNA profile and artist rendition of the victim.

Police said that through the DNA profile, the victim was identified as James Harold Smith of Charlotte. Family members told detectives that he was of Lumbee Indian descent.

Through DNA, the Gaston County Police Department has just identified the victim in a 1979 homicide case as James Harold Smith of Charlotte, NC. Incredible story, and we'll have much more coming up starting at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/PY6VkR8DIQ — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) December 1, 2021

Gaston County Police detectives discovered the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had taken a missing person’s report in 2014 for Smith, who was 33 years old at the time of his disappearance, department officials said. He was last seen leaving a court hearing in Charlotte.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Gaston County Police at (704) 866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 861-8000.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect or suspects in this case.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.