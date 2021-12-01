NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Future of Roe v. Wade uncertain after Supreme Court analyzes Mississippi law

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision could involve the overruling of Roe v. Wade.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A monumental day for a woman’s right to choose at the Supreme Court. The nine justices heard arguments over a Mississippi state law blocked by lower courts that calls for bans on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, before viability - a fetus’ ability to survive outside the womb. The much-anticipated case had protestors squaring off outside the court as proceedings took place inside.

Justice Sotomayor grilled the Mississippi defense early on: “You want us to reject that line of viability.”

Conservative justices suggested viability is arbitrary indicating the possibility of upholding Mississippi’s law without fully overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made abortions a constitutional right.

The conservative leaning court agreed to take up the case despite Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld that precedent.

“They’ve damaged the Democratic process. They poison law. They’ve choked off compromise,” said Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart of Roe and Casey.

Stewart defended his state’s law in front of the high court, asking for states to make abortion decisions.

“The Constitution places its trust in the people. On hard issue after hard issue the people make this country work,” said Stewart.

Some Justices noted examples of overturning past precedents on things like racial segregation and same-sex marriage, indicating an openness to review old rulings.

Liberal justices said overturning Roe would make the court look like a political engine. Julie Rikelman argued on behalf of Jackson Women’s Health.

“Women have an equal right to liberty,” said Rikelman.

She said the 14th amendment in the Constitution protects a woman’s right to choose. If the court sides with Mississippi, she said half of states would enact laws prohibiting abortions, infringing on that right.

“It would be devastating for the court to take that right away right now,” said Rikelman.

The opinion from the court will not come for several months– most likely in the late spring.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 22, police claim Denee Rawls willingly left her home on Robur Court; however, her...
Boyfriend charged with murder of missing 21-year-old woman in Charlotte
Mary Amelia Rosborough, 31, of Chester, was arrested Thursday after her son died of a gunshot...
Deputies: SC mom charged in child’s death had been deer hunting on Thanksgiving
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,...
Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down as Secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services
MARY ROSEBOROUGH MUGSHOT
Chester County mom charged with fatally shooting 6-year-old son
Columbus Washington
Man arrested after one killed, two injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting

Latest News

Singapore owned Giti Tire opened its South Carolina facility in 2017 and employees almost 750...
Local, state leaders, concerned citizens still waiting for reply from Giti CEO
United States Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Charlotte Thursday to promote...
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte, promote infrastructure law
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte, promote infrastructure law
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte, promote infrastructure law
Dena J. King is the first person of color to serve as the top prosecutor for the Western...
Dena J. King, nominated by President Biden, sworn in as new U.S. Attorney for Charlotte region
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced she would run for re-election in 2022.
Charlotte mayor announces 2022 re-election bid in holiday greeting