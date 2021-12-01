First Alert: Clouds and sun for Wednesday, record-breaking warm weather coming soon
Clouds and temps in the 50s this evening will fall back to the cool 40s overnight as skies clear.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday brings times of clouds and sun – it might even just turn mostly cloudy for a while this afternoon – but a pleasantly mild afternoon reading in the middle 60s is also in the forecast.
- Just the start of a mild stretch of weather
- Record-breaking warm forecast Friday
- Much-need rain chances stay very low
For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.
Clouds and temps in the 50s this evening will fall back to the cool 40s overnight as skies clear. Still, that’s not nearly as cold as recent nights.
Thursday through Saturday will bring unseasonably warm temperatures, both by day and at night. Highs will make a run into the unseasonably warm 70s all three days. Charlotte’s record high temperature of 75° set in 1998 will definitely be challenged on Friday! Overnight lows will be mild as well, mainly in the 40s.
We’re in desperate need of rain, and a series of weak cool fronts will move across the Carolinas over the weekend and early next week, knocking our high temperatures back closer back to the lower 60s by Sunday, but that’s about it.
Unfortunately, at this point, the rain chance will remain extremely low through at least early next week.
Hope you have a great hump day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.