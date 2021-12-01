NC DHHS Flu
Families remember cousins killed in Lancaster DUI crash

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The families of two men killed in a suspected drunk driving crash are pushing for justice.

Investigators say 34-year-old Quinton Harris was driving drunk Friday with two children in his backseat. He allegedly ran a red light and crashed into another car with two men, 22-year-old Luis Gomez-Roman and 23-year-old Luis Hernandez-Gomez, inside.

The two cousins died at the scene.

“It’s really sad,” said Giselle Gomez-Roman. “We’re just coping, trying to process everything.”

Giselle Gomez-Roman is the sister of Luis Gomez-Roman.

“We just want justice. Like we said before, we’re not mad at the drunk driver but we do want justice served so another family doesn’t have to go through this pain,” she said.

Even in their pain, the families say they have no ill-will towards Harris.

“We don’t have a grudge towards him. But we do want him to go to prison for what he did,” she said.

Giselle Gomez-Roman says her brother was a father of a 3-year-old. He and his girlfriend were also expecting another child.

“I mean, just the both of them were really sweet guys. They had lots of people who loved them. They are really going to be missed,” she said.

As each family member leans on each other, the Lancaster community is behind them.

“We are really thankful for the whole community. Because they’ve not only donated but they came to our homes and visited. That helps us while grieving,” she said.

A fundraiser has been started to help the families pay for funeral costs.

Services have been made for Saturday.

Harris was charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and child endangerment.

