Despite challenges of inflation, supply chain shortage, NC unemployment rate continues to decline

October's rate decreased 0.2% from September's mark of 4.3%, and is 2.7% lower than it was a year ago.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s unemployment dropped for the 13th straight month in October to 4.1%, according to the NC Department of Commerce.

The last time the unemployment rate increased was in September 2020. This is also the lowest mark since pre-pandemic, when the rate was 3.6% in February 2020.October’s rate decreased 0.2% from September’s mark of 4.3%, and is 2.7% lower than it was a year ago.

”This is another good sign that our economy continues to rebound and get closer to pre-pandemic levels,” said Rod Crider, Rowan County EDC President. “We’re glad that our state is getting back into the workforce and look forward to more continued growth.”

North Carolina continues to outpace the rest of the U.S. in its recovery efforts, as the nationwide unemployment rate dropped to 4.6%.

As of October 2021, there were 208,000 unemployed people in North Carolina. The highest recent peak for unemployment in North Carolina was in April, 2020, when the rate was 13.5%

The number of employed workers in North Carolina in October was 4,825,767.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Thursday, December 2, 2021 when the county unemployment rates for October 2021 will be released.

