Deputy uses patrol car to stop pursuit, driver crashes near Union County intersection

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crashed following a pursuit in Union County Wednesday afternoon.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the crash near the intersection of Unionville Indian Trail Road and Secrest Shortcut Road in Indian Trail.

The UCSO is on the scene of a crash investigation near the intersection of Unionville Indian Trail Rd. and Secrest Shortcut Road. The crash was a result of a vehicle pursuit in which a UCSO deputy used his vehicle to prevent the suspect vehicle from entering oncoming traffic. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) December 1, 2021

The crash happened after a deputy used his car the prevent the driver of the other car from entering oncoming traffic, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have not said what started the pursuit or if there were any injuries.

