Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify man who attempted robbery with child at southwest Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who attempted to rob a southwest Charlotte convenience store while he was with a child.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at the Walgreens located in the 2200 block of West Arrowood Road in southwest Charlotte.

Surveillance video from the business shows a man enter the store with a small child. Police said the man approached an employee in the store and passed the employee a note.

“He handed a threatening note to one of the employees demanding money,” explained Officer Rick Smith, the CMPD’s Crime Stoppers coordinator.

Smith said he has heard of people committing crimes with children in the past, but the crimes usually don’t involve attempted robbery.

“It’s not too common - not armed robberies. This guy right here indicated he had a weapon, although not seen. Most of the time when folks have children with them, it’s more just a larceny,” explained the officer.

Smith said the man ended up leaving the business after an employee called 9-1-1. The man was unable to steal anything from the Walgreens. Smith said that while the child was placed in a situation that could have been dangerous, police do think she knew the man she was with and didn’t appear to be in distress.

“This child is innocent, had nothing to do with it. It appears she may not have even known what was going on,” said Smith.

The officer said he is hoping someone can identify the man who attempted the robbery before he has a chance to target any other businesses for crime. Smith said the individual may live near the Walgreens.

“It’s very possible. We think he came on foot and left on foot, (and) may have been living in one of these residential areas,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

