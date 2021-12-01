NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crews battle large wildfire on Pogue Mountain in McDowell County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, N.C. (WBTV) - The Marion Fire Department is responding to a large wildfire on Pogue Mountain in McDowell County.

According to their Facebook page, the fire is in very rugged terrain with difficult access. It is highly visible from 226 south and I-40. Multiple crews are on the scene.

Caption

On Monday, the North Carolina Forest Service issued a ban on all open burning and canceled all burning permits statewide until further notice due to the still ongoing wildfire on Pilot Mountain, and one in Watauga County this weekend that was 100 percent contained.

The Pilot Mountain wildfire had burned more than 1,000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 22, police claim Denee Rawls willingly left her home on Robur Court; however, her...
Boyfriend charged with murder of missing 21-year-old woman in Charlotte
Mary Amelia Rosborough, 31, of Chester, was arrested Thursday after her son died of a gunshot...
Deputies: SC mom charged in child’s death had been deer hunting on Thanksgiving
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,...
Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down as Secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services
Columbus Washington
Man arrested after one killed, two injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Crews battle large wildfire on Pogue Mountain in McDowell County
Crews battle large wildfire on Pogue Mountain in McDowell County
GALLERY: Wildfire on Pogue Mountain in McDowell County
The event is happening on Thursday, December 2, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Snow Joe in Rowan County to hold hiring event
After 28 years of building the program, Lacrosse Coach Peter Bourque was honored on October...
Catawba College holds special celebration for longtime lacrosse coach