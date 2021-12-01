NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD, Rowan Sheriff investigating armed robbery of flea market vendor

The vendor says a man got into his van at the Webb Road Flea Market on Sunday and took his money.
The vendor says a man got into his van at the Webb Road Flea Market on Sunday and took his money.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are investigating the apparent armed robbery of a tee shirt vendor at a local flea market.

The vendor told investigators that he was selling tee shirts from a rented space at the Webb Road Flea Market on Sunday. He said he was sitting in the back of his van rearranging some boxes when a man with a gun got in the van from a side door.

The gunman demanded money from the vendor, then reached into the pocket of the vendor’s coat and took approximately $200 cash.

The vendor described the gunman as a black man, approximately 5′11″ or 6′ tall, 20-25 years old, with an average build and dreadlock hair.

The gunman left in a beige over silver Pontiac. Deputies say surveillance cameras caught images of the car as the driver made his way to Webb Road. The victim was able to get the tag number from the car. A follow up by investigators found that the tag had been stolen on Wednesday or Thursday from a residence in Charlotte.

Police in Charlotte later located the vehicle. They say the driver jumped and ran from the car and that he climbed over a retaining wall to get away. Police impounded the car. They say the car’s VIN showed that it was registered to a person living in Kannapolis.

Investigators did find cash in the center console of the Pontiac. No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 22, police claim Denee Rawls willingly left her home on Robur Court; however, her...
Boyfriend charged with murder of missing 21-year-old woman in Charlotte
Mary Amelia Rosborough, 31, of Chester, was arrested Thursday after her son died of a gunshot...
Deputies: SC mom charged in child’s death had been deer hunting on Thanksgiving
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,...
Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down as Secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services
Columbus Washington
Man arrested after one killed, two injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

SunTrust said they take these matters seriously and they are working closely with police on...
Two attempt to break into ATM in bank parking lot in Hickory
Julie Bass Gourley, 45, was charged with kidnapping.
Update: Woman charged with kidnapping man after deputies say she set fire to her house
A wildfire on Pogue Mountain in McDowell County started Tuesday.
Large wildfire on Pogue Mountain in McDowell County burns nearly 50 acres, officials say
The BBB says the holiday season has ramped up the number of online shopping scams.
BBB warns of the ’12 Scams of Christmas’ during holiday season