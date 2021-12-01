CMPD, Rowan Sheriff investigating armed robbery of flea market vendor

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are investigating the apparent armed robbery of a tee shirt vendor at a local flea market.

The vendor told investigators that he was selling tee shirts from a rented space at the Webb Road Flea Market on Sunday. He said he was sitting in the back of his van rearranging some boxes when a man with a gun got in the van from a side door.

The gunman demanded money from the vendor, then reached into the pocket of the vendor’s coat and took approximately $200 cash.

The vendor described the gunman as a black man, approximately 5′11″ or 6′ tall, 20-25 years old, with an average build and dreadlock hair.

The gunman left in a beige over silver Pontiac. Deputies say surveillance cameras caught images of the car as the driver made his way to Webb Road. The victim was able to get the tag number from the car. A follow up by investigators found that the tag had been stolen on Wednesday or Thursday from a residence in Charlotte.

Police in Charlotte later located the vehicle. They say the driver jumped and ran from the car and that he climbed over a retaining wall to get away. Police impounded the car. They say the car’s VIN showed that it was registered to a person living in Kannapolis.

Investigators did find cash in the center console of the Pontiac. No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

