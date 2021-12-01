Charlotte’s Chambers High School on modified lockdown after fight between multiple students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police were called to Chambers High School Wednesday morning after a fight broke out between multiple students.
School officials say additional officers responded to “ensure the safety and security of our students and staff.”
The school will be on a modified lockdown for the remainder of the day.
School officials sent a message to families following the fights.
“This is unacceptable behavior and a violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct. Students who violate the code will be disciplined accordingly,” school officials said. “Your child’s safety is my first priority as principal, and I am committed to providing a safe and positive high school experience for all our students. Thank you to our students and parents who partner with us to make Chambers a great place to work and learn.”
