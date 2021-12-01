NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte’s Chambers High School on modified lockdown after fight between multiple students

School officials say additional officers responded to “ensure the safety and security of our students and staff”
Fight at Chambers High School
Fight at Chambers High School(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police were called to Chambers High School Wednesday morning after a fight broke out between multiple students.

School officials say additional officers responded to “ensure the safety and security of our students and staff.”

The school will be on a modified lockdown for the remainder of the day.

School officials sent a message to families following the fights.

“This is unacceptable behavior and a violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct. Students who violate the code will be disciplined accordingly,” school officials said. “Your child’s safety is my first priority as principal, and I am committed to providing a safe and positive high school experience for all our students. Thank you to our students and parents who partner with us to make Chambers a great place to work and learn.”

