Catawba College holds special celebration for longtime lacrosse coach

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Catawba College: After 28 years of building the program, Lacrosse Coach Peter Bourque was honored on October 29th by Catawba College alumni, administration, family, friends, and both current and former players.

The alumni and administration presented Coach Bourque with a plaque to commemorate his accomplishments throughout his tenure.

In addition, the men’s lacrosse locker room was dedicated to Coach Bourque and is now known as the “Coach Bourque Locker Room”. In fact, many players traveled back to Catawba from as far away as Delaware, New York, Massachusetts, Florida, Colorado, Minnesota, Virginia, Maryland, and others. More than 50 former players attended, and of those, 35 participated in an alumni game.

Coach Bourque is extremely proud of his players – current and former - who have provided him a great opportunity to pursue his passion and is humbled by this honor. He is so dedicated to the sport, as well as his players, that they started the Catawba Lacrosse Alumni Professional Network. This network remains very active staying in touch with not only each other, but also with Coach Bourque, and current team members.

The alumni take a special interest in networking with each other and current team members, in a concerted effort to promote a clear understanding of post-college life in the business world and beyond. They are an extremely tight knit group of former players who communicate on a regular basis and have managed to help each other out in many of life’s issues.

Throughout his success, all the accolades are not lost on Coach Bourque. He will be the first to tell you that he is nothing without the support of his wife Ann, otherwise known to alums and players as “The First Lady of Lacrosse”. “We are a family on and off the field,” he says. ‘Family Forever’ has been Coach Bourque’s mantra for decades…for him, this is the most important value he hopes to instill in all his players.

