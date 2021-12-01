NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Catawba College holds special celebration for longtime lacrosse coach

After 28 years of building the program, Lacrosse Coach Peter Bourque was honored on October...
After 28 years of building the program, Lacrosse Coach Peter Bourque was honored on October 29th by Catawba College alumni, administration, family, friends, and both current and former players.(Catawba College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Catawba College: After 28 years of building the program, Lacrosse Coach Peter Bourque was honored on October 29th by Catawba College alumni, administration, family, friends, and both current and former players.

The alumni and administration presented Coach Bourque with a plaque to commemorate his accomplishments throughout his tenure.

In addition, the men’s lacrosse locker room was dedicated to Coach Bourque and is now known as the “Coach Bourque Locker Room”. In fact, many players traveled back to Catawba from as far away as Delaware, New York, Massachusetts, Florida, Colorado, Minnesota, Virginia, Maryland, and others. More than 50 former players attended, and of those, 35 participated in an alumni game.

Coach Bourque is extremely proud of his players – current and former - who have provided him a great opportunity to pursue his passion and is humbled by this honor. He is so dedicated to the sport, as well as his players, that they started the Catawba Lacrosse Alumni Professional Network. This network remains very active staying in touch with not only each other, but also with Coach Bourque, and current team members.

The alumni take a special interest in networking with each other and current team members, in a concerted effort to promote a clear understanding of post-college life in the business world and beyond. They are an extremely tight knit group of former players who communicate on a regular basis and have managed to help each other out in many of life’s issues.

Throughout his success, all the accolades are not lost on Coach Bourque. He will be the first to tell you that he is nothing without the support of his wife Ann, otherwise known to alums and players as “The First Lady of Lacrosse”. “We are a family on and off the field,” he says. ‘Family Forever’ has been Coach Bourque’s mantra for decades…for him, this is the most important value he hopes to instill in all his players.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 22, police claim Denee Rawls willingly left her home on Robur Court; however, her...
Boyfriend charged with murder of missing 21-year-old woman in Charlotte
Mary Amelia Rosborough, 31, of Chester, was arrested Thursday after her son died of a gunshot...
Deputies: SC mom charged in child’s death had been deer hunting on Thanksgiving
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,...
Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down as Secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services
Columbus Washington
Man arrested after one killed, two injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

On Tuesday, Johnson C. Smith announced they were parting ways with head football coach Kermit...
Kermit Blount out as Johnson C. Smith football coach
Hyunjung Lee had a career night, and the Davidson Wildcats beat cross-county rival Charlotte...
Davidson rolls by rival Charlotte, win Battle of the Hornets’ Nest
On Tuesday, Johnson C. Smith announced they were parting ways with head football coach Kermit...
Kermit Blount out as Johnson C. Smith football coach
Hyunjung Lee had a career night, and the Davidson Wildcats beat cross-county rival Charlotte...
Davidson at Charlotte