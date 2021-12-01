Billy Graham Rapid Response Team traveling to Michigan to provide aide after Oxford HS shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team (BG-RRT) chaplains will be deployed to Oxford, Michigan, to help provide aide after four Oxford High School students were shot and killed by another student on Tuesday.

Oxford HS 15-year-old student Ethan Crumbley is in custody after he shot and killed four, and injured seven others.

“Our hearts are heavy to hear about the tragic school shooting in Michigan,” said Josh Holland, assistant director of the BG-RRT. “As we respond to natural and man-made disasters around the world, none are more heart-breaking than school shootings. Our crisis-trained chaplains are available to pray with, and share God’s love with, those who have been impacted by this horrific tragedy.”

In its 20-year history, the BG-RRT has come alongside and supported survivors allowing multiple school shootings, with the most recent being at UNC Charlotte in 2019.

Chaplains are also providing emotional and spiritual support in Whatcom County, Washington, after historic flooding, and in three locations in Louisiana, where they have been since Sept. 1 after Hurricane Ida devastated the area.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.