NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Biden encourages young Massachusetts girl who has a stutter: “It doesn’t define you”

The girl’s mother, Jessica Gifford Nigrelli, posted about the exchange on Facebook
Biden encourages young Massachusetts girl who has a stutter: “It doesn’t define you”
Biden encourages young Massachusetts girl who has a stutter: “It doesn’t define you”(Jessica Gifford Nigrelli)
By Li Cohen
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS News) - A young girl named Avery in Massachusetts got some words of encouragement from President Joe Biden over the weekend when she met him and said that, like him, she has a stutter. The girl’s mother, Jessica Gifford Nigrelli, posted about the exchange on Facebook.

“President Biden is an incredible man,” Nigrelli said. “Not because of the office he holds but because of his humanity and compassion.”

Mr. Biden was in Nantucket for Thanksgiving, a family tradition that began when he was a senator, and he first married his wife, first lady Jill Biden.

Nigrelli wrote that her daughter told Mr. Biden, “Mr. President, I have a stutter just like you.”

Then, Nigrelli said, “he stopped everything, put his hands on her shoulders, looked her right in the eyes and said ‘Remember this: it doesn’t define you. I have had a stutter my whole life and I’m now the President of the United States. You can be anything you want to be.’”

During their encounter, Mr. Biden gave Avery tricks he uses “when the words get stuck,” Nigrelli wrote on Facebook, and asked Nigrelli if he could send Avery one of his speeches that he has marked up with his notes. He also gave Nigrelli’s younger daughter, Carina, a hug and talked to her about her teddy bear after she “ran straight into his arms,” Nigrelli said.

In a video of part of the exchange that Nigrelli posted, Mr. Biden can be heard telling Avery that the stutter will “go away if you just keep at it,” before the young girl gave him a hug. He can also be heard inviting her and her family to visit him at the White House and “see the Oval Office.”

Nigrelli told Storyful that she later received a lunch invitation from the president, and concluded her story by saying that her daughter “will remember this moment forever.”

“I don’t think she will ever feel hindered by her stutter in the same way again,” she said. “Mr. President, as a mother, I want to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart. You live by your words ‘we lead not by the example of our power, by the power of our example.’”

The president’s speech impediment has also inspired other young children.

In August 2020, 13-year-old Brayden Harrington made an emotional speech at the Democratic National Convention about how Mr. Biden had helped him with his stutter while he was the vice president. After Mr. Biden won the election, Harrington told “CBS Mornings” correspondent Mireya Villarreal that he sees him as a “role model.”

“He stutters, and he made it, like, this far in life, as a president-elect, and that’s really, I would say, brave of him to put himself out there, for the whole country, and to be a leader. And that’s just really great of him, to just push himself,” he said.

Copyright 2021 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 22, police claim Denee Rawls willingly left her home on Robur Court; however, her...
Boyfriend charged with murder of missing 21-year-old woman in Charlotte
Mary Amelia Rosborough, 31, of Chester, was arrested Thursday after her son died of a gunshot...
Deputies: SC mom charged in child’s death had been deer hunting on Thanksgiving
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,...
Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down as Secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services
Columbus Washington
Man arrested after one killed, two injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
MARY ROSEBOROUGH MUGSHOT
Chester County mom charged with fatally shooting 6-year-old son

Latest News

Scientists in South Africa said they are bracing for a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases...
South Africa’s new COVID cases double in 1 day amid omicron
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
Dive teams deployed in search for missing Tennessee girl, Summer Wells
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Michigan teen charged in Oxford High School shooting
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
Hundreds of NYC jailers face suspension over vaccine mandate