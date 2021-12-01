NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

BBB warns of the ’12 Scams of Christmas’ during holiday season

The BBB says the holiday season has ramped up the number of online shopping scams.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 221 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 6 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s the holiday season, and the Better Business Bureau is warning people about the ‘12 Scams of Christmas.’

From apps that let kids talk to Santa to fake shipping notifications, it’s worth taking the time to find out where scammers may be lurking and hoping to catch people off guard.

The BBB says the holiday season has ramped up the number of online shopping scams. In the last few weeks alone they’ve become aware of thousands of fake websites that lure people in with the promise of snagging out of stock or big-ticket items.

“They know what we’re shopping for. They know what we’re looking for so they’ve put up these phony sites to steal our personally identifying information,” Tom Bartholomy, president and CEO of the BBB of the Southern Piedmont and Western NC, said.

The BBB is also warning against those social media gift exchanges where people are encouraged to buy presents and get even more in return.

Batholomy said it’s a pyramid scheme, it’s illegal and it would take all of China and India for people to actually get anything in return.

“If there’s math involved in this equation, that means that it’s a pyramid scheme at its core,” he said.

For the BBB’s full list of holiday scams, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 22, police claim Denee Rawls willingly left her home on Robur Court; however, her...
Boyfriend charged with murder of missing 21-year-old woman in Charlotte
Mary Amelia Rosborough, 31, of Chester, was arrested Thursday after her son died of a gunshot...
Deputies: SC mom charged in child’s death had been deer hunting on Thanksgiving
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,...
Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down as Secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services
Columbus Washington
Man arrested after one killed, two injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

The BBB says the holiday season has ramped up the number of online shopping scams.
BBB warns of the ’12 Scams of Christmas’ during holiday season
The event is happening on Thursday, December 2, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Snow Joe in Rowan County to hold hiring event
This comes three years after the company announced it would move its global headquarters from...
Gov. Cooper to help open Honeywell’s Charlotte headquarters
October's rate decreased 0.2% from September's mark of 4.3%, and is 2.7% lower than it was a...
Despite challenges of inflation, supply chain shortage, NC unemployment rate continues to decline