Will the bye week bring any changes to the Carolina Panthers?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a 3-0 start, the Carolina Panthers have lost 7 of their last 9 games. Yesterday, was an all around horrible game at Miami as the Panthers lost 33-10. The big question now, will there be any changes personnel wise during this bye week?

Let’s start at the quarterback position as Cam Newton had a historically bad game. He only completed 5 for 21 passes. That is a completion percentage of 23.8. The lowest completion percentage by a QB with at least 20 passes since 2004 when Joey Harrington went 5 for 22 in a game against Green Bay.

Cam also had a QB rating of 5.8-- the lowest by any QB so far this season.

The question now, will Cam be the starter when the Panthers take the field December 12th against Atlanta?

“I would absolutely anticipate starting Cam Newton,” said coach Matt Rhule. “I would not say that we would not play PJ (Walker) as well.”

So no change there, but this isn’t solely a QB problem.

The offensive line was horrible versus Miami yesterday as they gave up 5 sacks. The wide receivers certainly didn’t help Cam as they dropped numerous passes. The Panthers special teams had a punt blocked returned for a TD. The defense was a turn style in the red zone as Miami scored 3 TD in 4 trips to the red zone. The Panthers are the most penalized team in the NFL and once again, they had 7 penalties. In other words, a complete team loss.

So any changes with players or coaches during this bye?

“I’m not planning anything, but I wouldn’t take anything off the table right now in terms of any moves roster wise, the way we are coaching things, anything like that,” said coach. “I’m happy with a lot of things we have done but obviously yesterday was just bad football. I just think this is a week we are going to get the football more right, come back, and that way, the players are put in position to make more plays.”

Sounds like the plan is to cue it back up and roll it back out folks.

Coach is going to give the team the entire week off. Hopefully the time off will give Cam more time to get a better grasp of the offense and gets the team ready mentally for this final, tough 5 game stretch.

A stretch they have to go 5-0 if they really want to be considered as a playoff team, but at this point, who really cares about the playoffs.

“I don’t even think about the playoffs anymore,” said Panthers defensive end Brian Burns. “Mentally, I’m fighting for pride out there.”

By the way, that final 5 game stretch includes games against Atlanta, Buffalo, New Orleans, and the defending Super Bowl Champs Tampa Bay TWICE.

This could really get ugly if this week off doesn’t provide that proper medicine.

