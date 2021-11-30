Wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park expands to 1000+ acres as it continues to burn for fourth day in N.C.

This article has 212 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 3 seconds.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - Nearly 100 firefighters are on the ground working to contain a large wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park in North Carolina.

Officials provided an update Tuesday afternoon and said that zero percent of the fire has been contained.

Crews say the fire should be under control in two to three days.

Pilot Mountain State Park will continue to be closed until the fire is put out.

Just got out of a press conference about the Pilot Mountain fire. 0% containment, nearly 100 firefighters on the ground. Should be under control in 2-3 days. pic.twitter.com/VsFENSara6 — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) November 30, 2021

The fire was first reported Saturday evening.

The park is about 100 miles north of Charlotte in Surry and Yadkin counties.

The North Carolina Forestry Service said the fire had burned more than 1000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

One man said the smell is something he won’t soon forget.

“I want to be home. I don’t want my family to be worried about me being up there, but yet I’m concerned about the folks left behind fighting the fire,” Henry Fansler said.

In a Sunday evening Facebook post, Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham said there is little chance of rain in the community’s 10-day forecast and an outdoor burn ban has been issued in Surry County and surrounding counties.

