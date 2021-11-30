NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ gets 3 years on US charges

FILE - Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, arrives at federal court in New...
FILE - Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, arrives at federal court in New York, Feb. 7, 2019.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.

Emma Coronel Aispuro also helped her husband plan a dramatic escape through a tunnel dug underneath a prison in Mexico in 2015 by smuggling a GPS watch to him disguised as a food item, prosecutors said during a hearing in federal court in Washington. That helped those digging the tunnel pinpoint his location and reach him. He was recaptured the following year.

Prosecutors had asked for four years in prison, but U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras imposed a shorter term, saying her role was a small piece of a much larger organization.

Defense attorneys also pointed out she was 17 when she met Guzman and married him on her 18th birthday. “This began when she was a very impressionable minor married to a powerful man more than three decades older,” Jeffrey Lichtman said.

Coronel Aispuro expressed “true regret for any and all harm” as she spoke through a Spanish translator in court. “I am here before you, asking for forgiveness,” she said. She asked for a sentence that would allow her to watch her 9-year-old twin daughters grow up.

She previously pleaded guilty to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. She also surrendered $1.5 million.

The charges include knowingly and willfully conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine for several years. She also pleaded guilty to a money-laundering conspiracy charge and to engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

She helped Guzman get messages to his subordinates while he was in prison, which allowed him to stay in control of the Sinaloa cartel while behind bars.

“He chose her to move those messages to people who worked for him,” said prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi.

The 32-year-old was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia and has been jailed since then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
Lawsuits uncovered by WBTV show a financial tangle of massive proportions at the development...
Lawsuit links Rock Hill developer to an account called “the goo” used to avoid paying taxes
Handcuffs graphic
Deputies: SC mom charged in child’s death had been deer hunting on Thanksgiving
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston talks with Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner during...
CMS board calls special closed session to discuss superintendent’s performance
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a...
Police: One dead, two seriously injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting

Latest News

Gun found after fight, lockdown at Harding University High School
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.
Appeals court weighs Trump arguments to withhold Jan. 6 records
FILE - James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial...
US tracking of virus variants has improved after slow start
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
Panel weighs safety, effectiveness of Merck’s COVID-19 pill
Columbus Washington
Man arrested after one killed, two injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting