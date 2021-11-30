NC DHHS Flu
Warm weather is back in the forecast!

First Alert Weather: Rain chances this week are slim to none
By Leigh Brock
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This forecast will sound familiar, but I promise we aren’t just recycling an old forecast. Temperatures are warming up AGAIN!

This is what we are tracking this week:

  • Three days in the 70s
  • No cold air in sight
  • No rain in sight

Leigh Brock's Tuesday afternoon forecast
Leigh Brock's Tuesday afternoon forecast(WBTV)

Our calm, quiet weather pattern continues. Rain chances this week are slim to none. This is a temperature forecast. This will be a mild afternoon.

Highs reach the low 60s. We will add on a few degrees tomorrow when the high reaches the mid-60s.

We aren’t stopping there! Highs Thursday through Saturday will reach the low to mid-70s.

We will be very close to Friday’s old record high. We hit 75° in 1998 and we are forecasting a high of 74°. Even if we don’t quite reach that, it will be very warm for December.

Another cold front will move through and take temperatures back to the low 60s by Sunday and the upper 50s on Monday.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Highs for Tuesday should hit the low 60s.
