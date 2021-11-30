NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Kings Mountain

Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Kings Mountain
Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Kings Mountain(Kings Mountain police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 61-year-old Kings Mountain woman.

Police say Ida May Burris is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Burris is described as a Black woman, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray jogging pants, black shoes and a white toboggan.

She was last seen at the Chesterfield Apartments in Kings Mountain.

Anyone with information on Burris’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 704-734-0444.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
Deputies: SC mom charged in child’s death had been deer hunting on Thanksgiving
Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,...
Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down as Secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services
Lawsuits uncovered by WBTV show a financial tangle of massive proportions at the development...
Lawsuit links Rock Hill developer to an account called “the goo” used to avoid paying taxes
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston talks with Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner during...
CMS board calls special closed session to discuss superintendent’s performance

Latest News

Gov. Cooper will be joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force to share the update at the...
‘We haven’t fully defeated this pandemic’: Gov. Roy Cooper addresses N.C.’s fight against COVID-19 amid Omicron variant concerns
Gun found after fight, lockdown at Harding University High School
Columbus Washington
Man arrested after one killed, two injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
Business has been good lately at 3 Gems Boutique in downtown Salisbury, largely due to a strong...
Inflation taking a toll on Main Street, USA, during Holiday shopping season