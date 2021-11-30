Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 61-year-old Kings Mountain woman.

Police say Ida May Burris is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Burris is described as a Black woman, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray jogging pants, black shoes and a white toboggan.

She was last seen at the Chesterfield Apartments in Kings Mountain.

Anyone with information on Burris’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 704-734-0444.

