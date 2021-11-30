Several area burn bans enacted, coinciding with statewide ban as fires threaten parts of N.C.

This article has 261 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 18 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some area counties and municipalities are enacting their own outdoor burn bans following one that was issued Monday by the North Carolina Forest Service.

Officials in Catawba and Cabarrus counties, and the city of Concord, all issued bans that prohibit any open burning within 100 feet of a structure or occupied dwelling. They are effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

The local action coincides with Monday’s statewide ban on all open burning and the canceling of all burning permits across North Carolina due to the threat fires are posing to areas across the state, most notably the Pilot Mountain fire north of Charlotte.

As the WBTV First Alert weather team has been monitoring the situation, the dry conditions and lack of rain have created ideal conditions for brush fires across the state.

**STATEWIDE BURN BAN, EFFECTIVE 11/29 at 5 p.m.**

Due to increased fire risk, the N.C. Forest Service has issued a ban on all open burning and has canceled all burning permits statewide effective at 5 p.m. today until further notice.

Read more: https://t.co/GUKVJJhVfW pic.twitter.com/YWK4noVU8S — N.C. Forest Service (@ncforestservice) November 29, 2021

Up in Lincoln County, the Denver Fire Department responded to two brush fires over the past couple of days.

Now, officials with the forest service say this new ban prohibits all open burning more than 100 feet from a structure, cancels all existing burning permits and suspends issuing new ones, and calls for all fires to be extinguished, including in residents’ yards.

If not, they risk getting a citation or a fine.

Each county can issue its own ban and that applies to those fires within 100 feet of homes.

This comes as the Pilot Mountain fire keeps burning. The fire is about 100 miles north of Charlotte. It started Saturday and has burned at least 500 acres. Officials worry it could burn up to 900 acres within the week.

“There were a lot of people who stopped by this morning and they’re pretty emotional that the fire is burning. They’ve lived there their whole lives, that’s their hometown. So they’re real concerned about it and the future of the mountain,” a Pilot Knob Volunteer firefighter said.

The North Carolina Forestry Services believe someone caused the fire. They’ll investigate this more once the fire is out.

