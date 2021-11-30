Rowan County adds local burning ban to state burning ban

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Forest Service has initiated a burning ban for Rowan County which started at 5:00 p.m. on Monday. With this action, burning permits are canceled and all open burning is prohibited with the exception of cooking fires.

To coincide with the state, Rowan County Fire Marshal Deborah Horne has put in place a ban locally on the 100′ area around an occupied dwelling that is not covered under the state rules.

The local ban will go into effect today November 30, 2021 at 5:00pm.

Here are a few facts about the law regarding the ban on open burning:

The burn ban does not apply to cooking fires such as grills or outdoor cookers.

County fire marshals have jurisdiction over open burning within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling. The N.C. Forest Service has advised county fire marshals of the burning ban and asked for their consideration of also implementing a burning ban. In addition, other local ordinances and air quality regulations may also impact open burning.

If a fire within that 100-foot area escapes containment, a North Carolina forest ranger may take reasonable steps to extinguish or control it. The person responsible for setting the fire may be responsible for reimbursing the N.C. Forest Service for any expenses related to extinguishing it.

Open burning includes burning leaves, branches and other plant material. In all cases, it is illegal to burn trash, lumber, tires, newspapers, plastics or other non-vegetative materials.

This ban will be in place until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.