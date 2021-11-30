Police: Woman assaults senior citizen in Matthews convenience store parking lot

This article has 130 words with a read time of approximately 39 seconds.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Matthews are asking for the public’s health in locating the person they said assaulted a senior citizen at a convenience store.

According to the Matthews Police Department, officers were called to the Quick Trip store on Monroe Road on Thanksgiving Day regarding the alleged assault.

The man said a woman asked him for money while inside the store and then became “very agitated” when he told her that he didn’t have any, according to law enforcement.

As the man was leaving the store, the woman struck him while in the parking lot and pushed him to the ground, causing minor injuries to his face and hand, authorities said.

Police released surveillance footage of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Danielle Helms at (704) 841-6706.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.