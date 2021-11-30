NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Woman assaults senior citizen in Matthews convenience store parking lot

Officers were called to the Quick Trip store on Monroe Road on Thanksgiving Day regarding the alleged assault.
Police in Matthews said this woman assaulted a senior citizen in the parking lot of a...
Police in Matthews said this woman assaulted a senior citizen in the parking lot of a convenience store.(Source: Matthews Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 130 words with a read time of approximately 39 seconds.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Matthews are asking for the public’s health in locating the person they said assaulted a senior citizen at a convenience store.

According to the Matthews Police Department, officers were called to the Quick Trip store on Monroe Road on Thanksgiving Day regarding the alleged assault.

The man said a woman asked him for money while inside the store and then became “very agitated” when he told her that he didn’t have any, according to law enforcement.

As the man was leaving the store, the woman struck him while in the parking lot and pushed him to the ground, causing minor injuries to his face and hand, authorities said.

Police released surveillance footage of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Danielle Helms at (704) 841-6706.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston talks with Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner during...
CMS board calls special closed session to discuss superintendent’s performance
Lawsuits uncovered by WBTV show a financial tangle of massive proportions at the development...
Lawsuit links Rock Hill developer to an account called “the goo” used to avoid paying taxes
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a...
Police: One dead, two seriously injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
Carolina Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out for the...
Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey ruled out for season

Latest News

Donations needed for expansion of Lincoln County domestic violence shelter
Donations needed for expansion of Lincoln County domestic violence shelter
Pilot Mountain Wildfire Saturday night
Several area burn bans enacted, coinciding with statewide ban as fires threaten parts of N.C.
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The Search for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warns Congress that inflation may keep rising next year