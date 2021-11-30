Person and pets die in fire after flames engulf home in Mint Hill

NC DHHS Flu
Officers responded to a home on Edwards Place in Mint Hill to help fire personnel with a house fire on Monday, Nov. 29 around 7:10 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A person and their pets died in a fire after flames overtook part of a home in Mint Hill, police say.

Officers responded to a home on Edwards Place in Mint Hill to help fire personnel with a house fire on Monday, Nov. 29 around 7:10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the left side of the home fully engulfed in fire along with multiple fire departments battling the blaze for several minutes to suppress the fire.

Officials say one person inside the home, along with pets, died. The name of the person who died is being held until investigators have a positive identity.

The fire is being investigated by the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshall’s Office, ATF and the Mint Hill Police Department.

