Officials: 56-year-old man has been missing from Salisbury for three weeks
The Salisbury Police Department is asking for help to find 56-year-old James Nathaniel Taylor who was reported missing on Nov. 9.
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are looking for a 56-year-old man who has reportedly been missing from Salisbury for three weeks.
The Salisbury Police Department is asking for help to find 56-year-old James Nathaniel Taylor who was reported missing on Nov. 9.
Anyone with information on Taylor’s location is asked to please contact Lt. Crews at 704-216-7545.
Officials did not provide any other details about this case.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.