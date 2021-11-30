Officials: 56-year-old man has been missing from Salisbury for three weeks

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are looking for a 56-year-old man who has reportedly been missing from Salisbury for three weeks.

The Salisbury Police Department is asking for help to find 56-year-old James Nathaniel Taylor who was reported missing on Nov. 9.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s location is asked to please contact Lt. Crews at 704-216-7545.

Officials did not provide any other details about this case.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.