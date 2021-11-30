NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Officials: 56-year-old man has been missing from Salisbury for three weeks

The Salisbury Police Department is asking for help to find 56-year-old James Nathaniel Taylor who was reported missing on Nov. 9.
The Salisbury Police Department is asking for help to find 56-year-old James Nathaniel Taylor...
The Salisbury Police Department is asking for help to find 56-year-old James Nathaniel Taylor who was reported missing on Nov. 9.(Salisbury Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are looking for a 56-year-old man who has reportedly been missing from Salisbury for three weeks.

The Salisbury Police Department is asking for help to find 56-year-old James Nathaniel Taylor who was reported missing on Nov. 9.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s location is asked to please contact Lt. Crews at 704-216-7545.

Officials did not provide any other details about this case.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Amelia Rosborough, 31, of Chester, was arrested Thursday after her son died of a gunshot...
Deputies: SC mom charged in child’s death had been deer hunting on Thanksgiving
Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,...
Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down as Secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services
Lawsuits uncovered by WBTV show a financial tangle of massive proportions at the development...
Lawsuit links Rock Hill developer to an account called “the goo” used to avoid paying taxes
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston talks with Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner during...
CMS board calls special closed session to discuss superintendent’s performance

Latest News

BBB warns of the ‘12 Scams of Christmas’
BBB warns of the ‘12 Scams of Christmas’
Health experts urge booster shots for North Carolinians as Omicron looms
MARY ROSEBOROUGH MUGSHOT
Chester County mom charged with fatally shooting 6-year-old son
Bond denied for former Winthrop officer facing more than 50 sex crimes
Bond denied for former Winthrop officer facing more than 50 sex crimes