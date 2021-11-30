MeckEd teaches basic life skills, etiquette to help children succeed in the future

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Education doesn’t just happen in the classroom, and it isn’t just about being book-smart.

It’s about basic life skills - holding a conversation and having manners.

They can make just as much of a difference in getting you a job one day.

So, MeckEd is teaching children about etiquette.

The nonprofit brought students through an entire course, and when they finish it, they get to do something pretty cool.

“MeckEd is a college and career readiness institution that is very committed to workforce development has been for quite some time with a special emphasis on making sure that the kids who faced obstacles in our community have a fair shot and a bright future,” said Ross Danis, from MeckEd. “Right now, we’re working with young people from Garinger, from Harding University High, West Charlotte and Chambers High School before the pandemic, they were all on the bottom fifth of the economic ladder.”

MeckEd provides job shadows, paid internships, will put pay for career clothing, transportation, food, certification programs to make sure that every young person in Mecklenburg County has an opportunity to live a life where they can thrive, both in school and out of school.

“And we believe that that doesn’t happen just by being in school,” Danis said. “School isn’t enough. To be educated requires much more than school experiences. Everything you consume is considered a core. So, we teach an etiquette class.”

The class teaches about table etiquette and proper ways to dine.

“When you sit down, you sit down on the left side, you get up on the right side, you fold your napkin, with the crease towards you and leave it in your seat,” Danis said. “Things that they didn’t know, I didn’t know when I was young, and still, I’m still learning. We’re all still learning.”

Danis says table etiquette could come in place of a formal dinner, which could be important during interviews or simply becoming a successful person.

“Those kinds of things you would expect in a formal dinner, or if you to become a successful business person,” Danis said. “When you enter your chair, you’ll be in situations where you need to practice those kinds of skills. And if you don’t have them, that can mean the difference between having a job and having a career.”

Danis said MeckEd partnered with Duke Mansion who provided them with space and a three-course meal.

“And we all arrived in clothing that our staff helped pick out, took them shopping to make sure they’ve dressed up appropriately,” Danis said. “And they were nervous in the beginning. You know, there was a host, and the servers were coming out, but their meals one at a time, and everybody was very intentional about which fork they used, which knife, how they made small talk at the table with their partners, what not to say at a family dinner that is going to cause a problem and stay out of religion in politics.”

“You will never know when you get a chance to go to fancy dinner,” said participant Shaniya Hampton. “You don’t want to feel like an outcast when you’re at the table and everybody else knows what to do and you don’t I feel like it should be basic life skills. Everybody should know you should be out of your comfort zone sometimes and know how to handle yourself at the dinner table per se. Like now, I’m more confident in my skills while eating because I feel like everybody should know this.”

“In this day and age, how we handle ourselves and behave in social situations contributes greatly to our success,” Danis added. “We could be the smartest person in the world and have the most degrees, but unless we could navigate that arena, we’re going to be at a disadvantage. So yes, we teach etiquette, like intention. It’s one thing to fill out paperwork and has a program but to see sometimes young lives transformed like that, you know, it’s powerful.”

